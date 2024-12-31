Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Won’t Play vs Suns
PHOENIX -- The expected has become reality for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns are set to face an undermanned Memphis Grizzlies squad - as Memphis has officially ruled star G Ja Morant out ahead of the matchup tomorrow night.
From the team:
"Morant has been diagnosed with a grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, which occurred during the Grizzlies' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 27. He is considered week-to-week, and further updates will be provided as appropriate."
This is both a gut-punch and a sigh of relief for Memphis. While Morant's absence could hurt the team in the short term, it was believed that the former All-NBA star could have been dealt another long-term injury, much like the season-ending subluxation he suffered upon returning from suspension last season.
Morant has been instrumental in the 22-11 start from Memphis - averaging 21.2 PPG and 7.9 APG around a deep roster, which is also set to be severely undermanned tomorrow as well.
Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Jake LaRavia, Santi Aldama, Vince Williams Jr., Marcus Smart, and GG Jackson were already either previously ruled out or got injured in the same time-frame as Morant.
Expect Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Scotty Pippen Jr. to step up in this moment - this game will be a test regardless of Memphis' overall health.
Phoenix and Memphis are set to close out 2024 tomorrow night at Footprint Center - and this could be the night in which Devin Booker returns after nearly 2 weeks of being out.