Heat Signing Former Suns Player
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, according to NBA on TNT insider Chris Haynes.
Little previously worked out for the Heat among other teams including the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
Little, 24, entered the league as a first-round pick in 2019 by the Portland Trail Blazers. He played there through 2023 before being traded to the Suns ahead of last season.
Little was part of the massive three-team deal that sent Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic to Phoenix while Deandre Ayton went back to Portland and Damian Lillard was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Little played 45 games for the Suns last season with two starts and 10.2 minutes per game. On a star-studded roster, it was tough for Phoenix to find Little considerable playing time.
He was waived by the Suns on August 27.
Now, Little heads to South Beach to play under one of the league's most-respected coaches in Erik Spoelstra.
Miami's got a strong lineup, too - names such as Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo will see the Heat again make themselves a threat in the postseason.
The Suns themselves are excited for the upcoming 2024-25 season with new head coach Mike Budenholzer and their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal returning for a second year together.