Report: Heat Won't Unload Picks in Suns, Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- As potential trade talks surrounding the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat for Kevin Durant continue to churn in the rumor mill, there's been massive questions on what exactly would satisfy the Suns in a deal to send one of the game's greatest scorers away.
The Heat are a top theoretical target for a variety of reasons, ranging from their proximity to competing for a championship to their slew of future draft picks, which could entice Phoenix if the Suns opt to re-tool their ammo.
NBA insider Marc Stein says the Heat are "frequently forecasted" to make a push for Durant.
Could picks be a major piece of the puzzle in trade talks between the two sides? Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson says the Heat will move with caution when it comes to their picks.
"The sense here is that while the Heat might again pursue Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Miami isn’t going to offer all of its first-round inventory for a 36-year-old with one year left on his contract," wrote Jackson.
"But Houston’s interest in Durant has been overstated, according to reports. Minnesota could become a top contender for Durant if the Wolves don’t win a championship."
The Rockets have control of Phoenix's first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029. Miami currently has first-round picks in every draft except in 2027.
Bleacher Report believes Durant will ultimately wind up in South Beach - you can read more about that here.