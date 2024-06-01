Mock Trade Sends Guard to Suns
The Phoenix Suns' pursuit of a first NBA title in franchise history this offseason will be marred by a perceived lack of flexibility, a first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and persistent trade rumors surrounding the star-studded core.
The Suns move forward through all the outside noise nonetheless, and the avenues to tangibly improving are clearer compared to what some national pundits might lead you to believe.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested the Suns move the number 22 pick in this year's draft and sharpshooter Damion Lee to the Detroit Pistons for G Marcus Sasser.
The reasoning for the transaction on both sides is below:
The Suns essentially spent last season without a point guard, which was one of several reasons why their whole never added up to (never mind exceeded) the sum of their parts. New head coach Mike Budenholzer doesn't seem jazzed about the idea of trying that again.- Zach Buckley
"There's no doubt we have to look at the whole roster and talk about point guard," he told reporters. "... We need to think about it. We need to be able to play without one. We probably need to have one."
Finding one won't be easy given the club's limited budget—in trades or free agency—but perhaps this offer might pique the Pistons' interest. The No. 22 pick could prove a cleaner fit than Sasser (who might be a tad redundant with Jaden Ivey around), and a healthy Lee could help ease some of their shooting concerns with his 37.9 percent career splash rate.
Meanwhile, Phoenix would bring in a 23-year-old who shot only 37.5 percent from distance while nearly tripling his turnovers (1.3) with assists (3.3) as a rookie on a brutally bad team.
It certainly would make ample sense for the Suns to make a move for a turnover-averse sharpshooting guard that has experience being on a winning team - Sasser was the best player on a 1-seeded University of Houston in 2022-23.
However, the 22nd pick could be utilized on a big man such as Indiana's Kel'el Ware or Baylor's Yves Missi - which could be a wiser use of a first-round pick that will likely be the highest the franchise picks in some time.
Sasser is undeniably a solid player and would be a quality fit around the nucleus of the roster, but the Suns have to exhaust all options before making a firm decision on a topic of this magnitude.
The Suns are ineligible to trade both the 24 and the 2031 first round picks until draft night - which is set to be held on June 26.