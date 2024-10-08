NBA GM's Reveal Honest Thoughts on Suns
PHOENIX -- The NBA - and more importantly the Phoenix Suns - are set to officially begin regular season play in approximately two weeks.
The most apparent sign that the 82-game slate of games is upon us is the yearly NBA general managers poll where a variety of questions are asked, straw-poll style - and every GM gives insight throughout the process.
The Suns were still well represented in the poll - although not as much as this time last year.
Among the representations were Devin Booker in the best shooting guard poll, Kevin Durant among the best power forwards, being a team with one of the most underrated signings, Mike Budenholzer's status among the best coaches in the league, and the projected landscape of the Suns in the Western Conference.
The representation below:
Who is the best shooting guard in the NBA?
1. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota – 33%
2. Devin Booker, Phoenix – 23%
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City – 20%
4. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 10%
5. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 7%
Booker took 63% of the vote last season - and fell significantly following the sudden seismic rises of Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander.
It is easy to see why Edwards was slotted higher following the head-to-head playoff result, but Booker is much farther along in categories such as playmaking that still should arguably give him the edge over the stud SG in Minnesota.
Who is the best power forward in the NBA?
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 77%
2. Kevin Durant, Phoenix – 7%
There's not much debate here. Antetokounmpo has been a top 3 player in the league for years - and while Durant is still firmly within the top 10, there is some defined separation between the two currently.
What was the most underrated player acquisition?
1. Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City – 23%
2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Orlando – 17%
T-3. Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City – 13%
T-3. Tyus Jones, Phoenix – 13%
5. Klay Thompson, Dallas – 10%
6. Chris Paul, San Antonio – 7%
This feels about right. Jones should impact the Suns in a similar fashion that Caldwell-Pope and Hartenstein do for their respective squads. The argument that could put Jones on the top is the fact that Phoenix was able to pull the acquisition with a vet minimum contract slot.
Which team will be most improved in 2024-25?
1. Memphis Grizzlies – 67%
2. San Antonio Spurs – 13%
3. Philadelphia 76ers – 7%
» Also receiving votes: Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns
The ceiling of improvement for the Suns likely kept them out of the top 3, as Memphis and San Antonio have the potential to double win totals from the previous season - while Phoenix seems poised to only improve by 5 wins or so.
Who is the best head coach in the NBA?
1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 69%
2. Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City – 17%
3. Steve Kerr, Golden State – 7%
» Also receiving votes: Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix; Chris Finch, Minnesota
It's certainly a pleasant sight to see Budenholzer mentioned here - as his playoff performances as coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022 and 23 were much maligned. He still remains one of the most accomplished active coaches and has an undeniable track record despite the points of critique.
Which new or relocated head coach will make the biggest impact on his new team?
1. Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix – 40%
T-2. Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland – 20%
T-2. J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit – 20%
4. Charles Lee, Charlotte – 10%
5. Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn – 7%
6. JJ Redick, L.A. Lakers – 3%
This one should be clear for the aforementioned reasons - plus the fact that Phoenix is more poised to win right now compared to the other squads.
Which team is the most fun to watch?
1. Indiana Pacers – 37%
2. Oklahoma City Thunder – 27%
T-3. Denver Nuggets – 10%
T-3. Golden State Warriors – 10%
5. Boston Celtics – 7%
» Also receiving votes: Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns
It's a tad surprising to see Phoenix only being mentioned, but they still remain a squad that has a lot of eyes on them.
Which team will have the league’s most efficient offense this season?
1. Boston Celtics – 53%
2. Indiana Pacers – 20%
3. Oklahoma City Thunder – 13%
4. Dallas Mavericks – 7%
» Also receiving votes: New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns
Which team’s level of success this season is toughest to predict?
1. Los Angeles Lakers – 17%
T-2. Houston Rockets – 13%
T-2. New Orleans Pelicans – 13%
4. Phoenix Suns – 10%
T-5. Dallas Mavericks – 7%
T-5. Philadelphia 76ers – 7%
This is reasonable, as the Suns have one of the more unpredictable rosters in terms of injury luck. One injury could greatly cap the ceiling of the team in terms of regular season record.
A pair of Durant props to close this out:
Who is the most versatile player in the NBA?
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 30%
2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 20%
T-3. Kevin Durant, Phoenix – 10%
T-3. Jayson Tatum, Boston – 10%
T-3. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 10%
6. Mikal Bridges, New York – 7%
Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?
1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 40%
2. Kevin Durant, Phoenix – 23%
3. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 10%
T-4. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 7%
T-4. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee – 7%
» Also receiving votes: DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City; Kyrie Irving, Dallas; Jamal Murray, Denver
Durant remains one of the most respected players across the league - and for good reason. The multi-time scoring champ has continued to evolve as a player - becoming even more malleable as a do-it-all player over the years - and obviously has yet to lose the "clutch" gene.
To the shock of few, the Suns were sparsely represented in any of the questions pertaining to defense. The Suns are expected to put forth a fairly average defense in 2024-25 - and it was reflected here.
The big surprise could possibly be that neither Ryan Dunn or Oso Ighodaro were even mentioned as a potential steal in this year's draft - both have the potential to buck that narrative.
The Suns' regular season efforts are set to begin on October 23.