NBA Insider: Coach Passed on Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have reportedly swung and missed on a prospective assistant head coaching candidate on new head coach Mike Budenholzer's staff.
That is, according to NBA insider Mark Stein, who revealed the information on his website on Sunday afternoon.
Stein reported that coach Budenholzer "made a run at trying to convince" Ham to join his staff after he was hired as head coach of the Suns last month but Ham "understandably passed after two exacting seasons in Lakerland."
Ham was long considered a viable contender to join the newfound staff in Phoenix after being an assistant under Budenholzer for the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks from 2013-22 prior to taking the head coaching job for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ham, 49, has been frequently praised in league circles for being a "player's coach" and went 90-74 in two seasons as head coach of the Lakers, but was ultimately dismissed in May following an early playoff exit.
Budenholzer has been hard at work forming a staff over the last week, from deciding to retain David Fizdale on staff to poaching Wisconsin Herd head coach Chaisson Allen and current Utah Jazz assistant Chad Forcier to the desert.
This development will also almost assuredly continue to raise speculation that LeBron James is destined to wind up in Phoenix, as it would be unlikely for the current Lakers star to suit up for his former head coach again.
It ultimately appears as if Ham is opting to take a year off following two supremely stressful seasons at the helm of one of the biggest brands in sports.
The Suns offseason will continue with Budenholzer rounding out his official staff and the NBA draft, which is set to be held on June 26-27.