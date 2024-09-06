NBA Legend Places Suns Star in GOAT Conversation
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns megastar Kevin Durant is officially on the dawn of his 18th season in the NBA - that is entering a near-unprecedented level of longevity, as only LeBron James and perhaps a small handful of others have been this dominant in the NBA for as long as Durant has.
Despite the wildly impressive career numbers, accolades, and already fortified legacy, Durant has yet to gain back the full respect of the entire NBA world - much of that stems from his decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016.
ClutchPoints writer Tomer Azarly sat down for an interview with Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy to discuss a variety of topics - including his views on the polarizing Durant, which doesn't necessarily affect his verdict.
“I've loved him since Texas. If I'm choosing somebody, he might be… You know, Steph shoots the three, but Durant is cold-blooded at his height. And I think because there's so much attention on other players right now… He hasn't been forgotten about, but he's just been schmoozing along and he still can put up numbers," Worthy said in the context of where he would place Durant all-time.
Worthy has echoed the sentiments of many that firmly believe the coverage of Durant has taken a backseat to other players such as Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama despite continuing to be an incredibly productive player.
He hasn't necessarily been forgotten about, but the untimely playoff exit has only fueled the fire pertaining to the lapsed coverage by media - which has largely only been about trade rumors over the last several months.
Worthy elaborated further on why he believes Durant is among the greatest players ever, pointing to his unique size and skillset.
“I just love his range, the way he can move out to the three, you can't stop him in the mid-range game, he's a pretty good defensive player, and he doesn't get talked enough about. If you're talking like top seven guys who can be the greatest of all time, he's in there in my opinion. He's just a phenomenal player.”- Worthy on where Durant ranks for him
Durant is one of the more unique players ever. Players with the size and skill of Durant have been quite seldom - but the Suns star has paved the way for rising stars such as Victor Wembanyama and incoming Duke F Cooper Flagg in terms of the future of the league.
Say what you want about Durant, but the influence, the track record, and the eye test say it all - he is one of the greatest players of all time from any lens.
Durant can be seen in action again on October 6 when the Suns open preseason play.