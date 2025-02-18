New Name Coming to Suns Arena
PHOENIX -- Some huge news surrounding the Phoenix Suns has come about in the last few hours.
The arena will be undergoing a name rights change - as the "Footprint Center" signage has been taken down in phases over the All-Star break, with the remainder of it to be taken down today.
Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro confirmed the impending change - which will be the sixth name the arena has taken on since opening in 1992.
The names of the past:
- America West Arena (1992-2006)
- U.S. Airways Center (2006-2015)
- Talking Stick Resort Arena (2015-2020)
- PHX/Phoenix Suns Arena (2020-21)
- Footprint Center (2021-2025)
Footprint - a local company based on creating sustainable technologies - took over as the official naming partner for the Suns on July 16, 2021 - which was just one day prior to game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.
There had been prior rumors that the two sides could look to part ways in the past, but now that case appears to be a reality.
Mat Ishbia has been going all-in on putting effort into making the franchise the best it can be ever since he took over as the governor just over two years ago - this could be another example of the mogul utilizing his business chops to get a better deal.
It ultimately remains to be seen what the new namesake will be - but rumors have stated that a new corporate sponsor stepped in with a substantial offer for the naming rights.
The next home game for Phoenix is next Thursday, February 27 against the New Orleans Pelicans.