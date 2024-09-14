Knicks Sign Former Suns Guard
Former Phoenix Suns shooting guard Landry Shamet is being signed to the New York Knicks on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:
"Free agent G Landry Shamet has agreed on a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Shamet has career averages of 8.7 points and 38 percent on three-pointers."
Shamet has been a free agent since July after being waived by the Washington Wizards. He played all last season for Washington after being included in the Chris Paul swap for Bradley Beal between the Wizards and Suns.
Before the trade, Shamet was part of the Suns' rotation under coach Monty Williams dating back to his arrival in 2021. Shamet signed a four-year, $43 million rookie scale extension with the Suns in October of 2021.
Shamet also previously played for teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets before arriving to Phoenix.
Now, he joins former Suns teammate Mikal Bridges to play for the Knicks. Bridges was part of a blockbuster trade from Phoenix to Brooklyn in exchange for Kevin Durant before recently arriving via trade from the Nets this offseason.
“I remember watching him play in Philly, a lot of catch-and-shoot,” Bridges told Phoenix reporters after the Suns first acquired him.
“I knew him in college, he used to be on the ball. He used to be point guard, coming off ball screens.
“So when I first kinda saw that, I had to go back my rookie year and talk to people like, ‘Landry Shamet, you remember him from Wichita (State), he wasn’t running around, shooting like J.J., right? Am I trippin’?'”
Now, they're united once again in the Big Apple.