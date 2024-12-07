Official Suns vs Heat Injury Report
The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat go into battle later on Saturday evening.
Phoenix is on the second game of their quick road trip over the weekend, having lost their first night away from Footprint Center in 126-124 fashion to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.
Miami themselves are fresh off a 134-93 win against the Los Angeles Lakers, stopping a two-game losing streak.
Injury reports for both teams today:
Phoenix Suns Injury Report
OUT - Jalen Bridges (G League), Kevin Durant (ankle), Collin Gillespie (G League), Jusuf Nurkic (right thigh)
QUESTIONABLE - Ryan Dunn (left ankle soreness)
The Suns are again without two starters in Nurkic and Durant, who are projected to miss the entire road trip with their respective injuries.
Dunn was ruled out ahead of Thursday's matchup and could potentially play.
The Suns have been fairly beat up with injuries, though Mike Budenholzer knows it's just part of the game.
"It's part of our league. We're not any different. I'm sure there's not a team in the league that's not dealing with some people in and out of the lineups. And hopefully we teach and start to learn a way of playing that's good for everybody, regardless of who's healthy and who's not and guys can find ways to contribute."
Miami Heat Injury Report
OUT - Josh Christopher (G League), Kel'el Ware (G League)
QUESTIONABLE - Pelle Larsson (right ankle sprain)
PROBABLE - Jimmy Butler (right knee soreness)
AVAILABLE - Nikola Jovic (left ankle sprain), Josh Richardson (right heel), Dru Smith (right knee)
Butler did miss a Dec. 2 game for the Heat but has been fairly healthy for Miami this season.
Jovic has missed the last two games with his ankle injury. He's fallen out of Miami's starting rotation due to poor play.
Suns vs Heat is set for a 6:00 PM (AZ) tip time in South Beach.