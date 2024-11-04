Report: Paul George Will Make Debut vs Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will see a star player make their regular season debut at Footprint Center.
The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly expecting Paul George to play his first official game with the organization in Monday night's tilt against the Suns, as first reported by ESPN.
Paul was listed as questionable on Philadelphia's injury report.
More from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania:
"Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is expected to make his season debut Monday against the Phoenix Suns, barring any setbacks, sources told ESPN on Sunday.
"George, a nine-time NBA All-Star, has been out since suffering a bone bruise in his left knee on Oct. 14 in Atlanta, when his knee buckled on a defensive play in the second quarter. Tests showed no structural damage.
"George, 34, participated in a five-on-five scrimmage Friday and went through practice Sunday in Phoenix."
The Suns are all too familiar with George, who spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers before signing a four-year, $211.5 million deal with the 76ers this past offseason.
Phoenix themselves are 5-1 to begin the season while Philadelphia is just 1-4 - though they've been without George and fellow co-star Joel Embiid thanks to a knee injury.
Opening tip between the Suns and 76ers is at 8:15 PM Arizona time on Monday. Expect Philadelphia to make things official ahead of action.