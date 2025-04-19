Suns Add New Center in Latest Mock Draft
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 season was certainly one to forget for the Phoenix Suns.
The silver linings aren't quite there either - as the 36-46 Suns will cede the lottery-bound pick they previously owned to the Houston Rockets, and will pick at the end of the first round.
The less than ideal draft positioning doesn't entail that Phoenix is unable to land a prospect that can benefit the franchise both short and long term.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report revealed a new mock draft this week, and had the Suns adding another intriguing talent to the center room in what is considered a relatively strong draft.
The Pick: Maxime Raynaud, Center, Stanford
"A loss to Kent State in the NIT ended an outstanding season for Maxime Raynaud, who made the second-most threes for a 7-footer in a season behind Lauri Markkanen," wrote Wasserman.
"He also averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds using his massive frame, touch with both hands, expanding shotmaking skill and capable ball-handling in space. Regardless of what teams think about his defensive projection or passing, Raynaud's production and scoring versatility have become too strong to nitpick this late."
Raynaud would be a relatively low-risk pick with a limited ceiling - which is typically entail prospects that are selected at the end of round one. The Stanford big man may not reach an All-Star ceiling, but it is quite conceivable to project the 22 year old as an impact player.
Raynaud would fit in next to Nick Richards, Bol Bol, and Oso Ighodaro - all of the aforementioned players receiving a fresh voice at head coach could benefit each of their individual phases of development.
The 2025 NBA draft is set for June 25 and 26.