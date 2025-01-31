Suns Could Benefit From All-Star Snub
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns - particularly star G Devin Booker - received news that was less than optimal last evening when Booker was left off of the 2025 All-Star roster.
The 10-year vet was omitted in favor of Jalen Williams, James Harden, and Anthony Edwards.
There was a more than reasonable case to select Booker to a fifth appearance in the NBA's annual star showcase - as he is one of two players in the Western Conference to average marks of 25 PPG/7 APG. He also posts a high volume of elite scoring showings - 14 such instances of 30+ points to be exact.
Sure, the current icon of the city of Phoenix had bouts with inconsistency throughout the season, but was ultimately deserving to be selected.
This may end up becoming a positive development for both the team and Booker individually.
The star has previously discussed his disappointment in the shift in rationale behind selections for the game - and that it is always a goal to have that honor bestowed upon oneself.
Booker has now been snubbed arguably as many as three times in his career - the notion that he remains amongst the most disrespected players in the game has a high likelihood of being true.
The four-time All-Star now has all the fuel he needs to continue to go on a rampage around the league - to play a key role in improving the Suns' 22-9 mark when both him and Kevin Durant play together.
The push for a second half surge begins tonight against the Golden State Warriors - there should be a great deal of confidence in Booker moving forward despite the perceived slight.
He recently spoke on missing on the All-Star game - you can read more about that here.