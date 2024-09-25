Suns Bring Back Impressive Rookie
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are continuing to make moves - regardless of the surface-level impact of said moves - with under a week until 2024 training camp is set to open up.
Keith Smith of Spotrac reported earlier in the week that the Suns are set to sign rookie and Summer League alum Tyrese Samuel to an Exhibit-10 deal - which will give him an opportunity to play through camp and preseason.
While most Exhibit-10 signings end with the signee being waived, there is a distinct possibility that Samuel has done enough to at least warrant consideration to be ushered in on the franchise's G-League affiliate, the Valley Suns, in the inaugural season of the operation.
It would be unlikely for him to garner a two-way contract, as the three slots are already occupied by Jalen Bridges, TyTy Washington Jr., and Collin Gillespie - but it could be a worthy endeavor to allow him to develop solely in the G-League as is.
Samuel averaged 13.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 1.1 BPG as a senior at the University of Florida - and as mentioned previously had spent time with the squad in Summer League.
That wasn't the only Exhibit-10 deal the Suns made this week, as it was also reported that rookie F Moses Wood has agreed to a deal with Phoenix following a Summer League run with the Atlanta Hawks.
The season is officially set to begin with Media Day on Monday, September 30 - which will lead into the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 6.