Phoenix Suns Center Set to Miss Time
PHOENIX -- The injury bug has struck the Phoenix Suns once again.
Starting center Jusuf Nurkic will miss at least the next four games after missing the victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
"Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic will be out with a right thigh contusion. He will be re-evaluated in one week," per an official statement from the Suns.
Nurkic has only missed 3 games so far out of 19 despite battling through various ankle ailments in the early stages of this season - but battling through the injuries has raised questions if that has directly correlated with the downtick in production.
Nurkic has seen regression in over a rebound per game, while also averaging his lowest PPG total since 2016-17 with the Denver Nuggets.
The failure to adjust as a floor-spacer, the myriad of injuries, and some supposed loss of strength could very well be factors in the overall slow start - so the time off could be quite beneficial for the second-year Sun.
Oso Ighodaro will surely be the major player in the midst of Nurkic's absence. The rookie product out of Marquette shined on Saturday against the Warriors - posting 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a +14 in 31 minutes of action. This was all while being tasked with very capable Warriors' bigs in Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Kevon Looney.
While Nurkic could be back in the next week - it isn't guaranteed - and this is a perfect opportunity for Ighodaro to rise to the occassion.
Best wishes to the Bosnian Beast for a speedy recovery - and hope that there will be a recalibrated approach upon his return.