Suns Coach Ready for Stars to Shine
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to enter the the 2024-25 season under the second year with their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
Phoenix's "big three" missed various amounts of time due to injury, which is something new Suns coach Mike Budenholzer acknowledged in an interview with NBA.com:
"Certainly health is a key to any team’s success. The more good health we have with KD, Book and Brad, logically we would be better. Keeping them together on the court for a significant portion of the season, their natural abilities will affect winning and be a real positive for us," said Budenholzer.
When asked what the key was to unlocking his collective star potential:
"Putting the players in position to play together. Play fast. Compete at a high level. We need to compete defensively. And offensively, it means doing all the little things for each other. We have a ton of talent. It’s just finding ways for them to be their best selves," said Budenholzer.
"I’m incredibly excited. With the players in Phoenix, the talent on the roster, I just feel fortunate to be able to coach this team in that city. I feel like there’s a ton of potential, not just in the short term but in the long term."
We'll wait and see exactly what the lineup and rotations look like in Phoenix for the upcoming year, though it's another championship-or-bust season for the star-studded Suns.