Insider: Suns Working on Center Upgrade
PHOENIX -- Life is potentially looking up for the Phoenix Suns once again.
The Suns moved to 18-19 on the season yesterday afternoon after taking down the Utah Jazz - which has re-instilled faith that there is a good team within the inconsistent, injury-riddled output that has been seen thus far.
Yesterday marked the second consecutive game that former starting C Jusuf Nurkic has sat out despite the victory - this decision could ultimately signify that the writing is on the wall in terms of the big man's future in the Valley.
The Charlotte Hornets visiting Phoenix tonight has raised questions about a potential trade between the two teams as well, as backup C Nick Richards has been linked to Phoenix for around a year to this point.
Suns insider John Gambadoro took to X this morning to address the whispers - and didn't necessarily shut down the possibility of a deal.
Via Gambadoro:
"Suns like Richards he's athletic with a good contract. Not sure Charlotte would take back Nurkic, but I do believe the two sides are working on this - There is a way to make it happen but it's not a sure thing."
If Phoenix were to pull off the trade, it would signal a significant philosophy shift - as Richards would serve as a better help-side defender, profile as a stronger play finisher, and would also bring more athleticism to the table.
Richards is also a much cheaper option and would prove that the Suns front office has the ability to pull off noticeable upgrades despite many roadblocks in the process of getting a deal done.
This - along with a potential trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler - could significantly shift the fortunes of the franchise both this season and moving forward.
The trade deadline is set for February 6th - expect Phoenix to be active in the market on multiple fronts until then.