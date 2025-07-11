Suns Currently Own NBA's Worst Contract
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns, according to Bleacher Report, own the NBA's worst contract in Bradley Beal.
And it's not close.
Beal, voted as the No. 1 spot in their recent list of terrible contracts ahead of next season, is highly expected to be bought out soon - but until then, Beal belongs in Phoenix, and so too does his horrid deal.
More from Dan Favale on why Beal has the worst contract:
"Bradley Beal's case as the owner of the league's worst contract is playing out daily. The Phoenix Suns are actively trying to broker a buyout with him so that they can waive-and-stretch him, leaving them with nearly $20 million in dead money on their books through 2029-30.
"To be fair, this says a lot about the Mat Ishbia-run Suns and their overall shortsightedness. But nobody is beating down the door to pay this version of Beal like a megastar. And anyone who's open to it must grapple with his no-trade clause. He has complete and total control over where he goes, in addition to how much he's paid.
"This is great news for Beal. He extracted a five-year, $251 million supermax featuring all the bells and whistles from the Washington Wizards in 2022. He's earned all the power he possesses. But that absolute leverage is crippling from an organizational perspective. Just ask Phoenix."
Beal is the final missing puzzle piece for the Suns to completely reform their roster after a busy offseason that's included trading Kevin Durant and replacing their general manager and head coach.