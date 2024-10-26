Inside The Suns

Suns-Mavericks Injury Report Revealed

The Phoenix Suns have two stars questionable.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and center Jusuf Nurkic (20) react against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have revealed their injury reports for Saturday night's matchup.

SUNS INJURY REPORT:

  • Grayson Allen (Personal) is Questionable
  • Bradley Beal (Right Elbow Soreness) is Questionable
  • Josh Okogie (Right Hamstring Strain) is Out

Allen missed Friday night's loss against the Los Angeles Lakers while Beal scored 15 points. Okogie is set to miss all three of Phoenix's games so far.

MAVERICKS INJURY REPORT:

  • Kessler Edwards (G League – Two-Way) is Out
  • Danté Exum (Right Wrist Surgery) is Out
  • Brandon Williams (G League – Two-Way) is Out

Exum underwent surgery earlier in October and is expected to miss three months, according to various reports.

TONIGHT’S REFEREES:

  • Tyler Ford (#39)
  • JT Orr (#72)
  • Suyash Mahta (82)

The Suns are 1-1 after splitting their stint in Los Angeles to begin the season. Phoenix outlasted the Clippers on Wednesday before blowing a 22-point lead against the Lakers last night.

Dallas won their season opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday and are on the road for the first time this year while the Suns host their home opener.

There will be a moment of silence before the game to honor the great Al McCoy, who unfortunately passed prior to the start of the season.

