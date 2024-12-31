Suns Star Devin Booker Questionable vs Grizzlies
PHOENIX -- Positive news is here for fans of the Phoenix Suns ahead of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow night.
As the Suns look to move forward into a new season, it looks as if the practice availability of two key players could hint towards these said players being good to go.
The official report, per the team:
- Devin Booker (groin) is questionable
- Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) is probable
- Royce O'Neale (ankle) is out
- Bol Bol (left knee) is questionable
Booker and Allen appear to be on the cusp of returning, as head coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed that both players participated on 5-on-5 scrimmages during practice - the extra day between games could be key to seeing both return tomorrow night.
Booker has missed the last five games, while Allen has missed the last four.
O'Neale was unable to do any on-court work after leaving Chase Center in a walking boot after injuring his ankle against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Budenholzer did allude to the belief that the prognosis was positive on O'Neale, so his absence possibly won't be an extended one.
Bol has only appeared in seven games this season, but appeared on the injury report unexpectedly last week and has remained there ever since, but it seems as if a return is imminent.
Collin Gillespie also appears to be close to a return to the Valley Suns after fracturing his ankle in the opening week of the G-League team's season.
Jusuf Nurkic will also be serving game two of a three-game suspension - expect Mason Plumlee to start in his place.
Phoenix and Memphis are set to square off on Tuesday night. The game is set to tip off at approximately 7:10 P.M. Arizona time in what will be the final game of this calendar year.