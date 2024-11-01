Suns' Devin Booker Reaches New Franchise Milestone
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have moved to 4-1 on the season after a double-digit comeback victory over the Los Angeles Clippers last night.
A franchise player also has hit another milestone that continues to lead him to the path of becoming the greatest player to ever suit up in a Suns uniform.
Devin Booker officially climbed into the top 5 in Suns history in assists with 3,012 - passing one of the greatest point guards in NBA history in Jason Kidd.
One of the most positive developments across Booker's career has been his pointed development as both a passer and playmaker - the least assists he's averaged per contest since his second season in the league was the 4.3 mark in the Suns' finals season in 2020-21.
This development, along with the seemingly committing to take more three-point shots, has been instrumental in Phoenix's rise to the upper echelon of NBA contenders over the last several seasons - this high-end outcome was something that was seen as a pipe dream by many when Booker entered the league in 2015.
Booker's all-around strength coupled with Kevin Durant's all-time great bucket-getting and a quality bench could be just enough to aid Phoenix in reaching the promised land of a first-ever NBA title next June.
Booker is currently trailing all-time Suns' scoring leader Walter Davis for the fourth spot by 328 dimes - so it is entirely possible that the All-NBA guard passes the late, great Davis in both scoring and assists in the same season.
The next time Booker can be seen in action is Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.