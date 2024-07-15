Devin Booker, Team USA Narrowly Avoid Australia
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star G Devin Booker enjoyed a second consecutive stout performance for the United States today in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates as Team USA defeated Australia 98-92 to win their second exhibition match ahead of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
The main difference today compared to last week's win over Canada saw Booker come off the bench, which was expected as head coach Steve Kerr previously stated that various lineups would be experimented with as other Suns star Kevin Durant remains out of the lineup due to a calf strain.
Booker entered the game for the first time at around the midway point of the first quarter, joining a lineup of Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, and Anthony Davis.
Booker started the game somewhat apprehensive on the offensive side of the ball, but settled in and made another strong case to start for the squad once Olympic group play kicks off on July 28.
The Americans controlled much of the game, extending the lead to as many as 20-plus before Australia made a run to cut the lead to six with under three minutes remaining in the game.
A Booker-assisted corner three from Haliburton returned the lead to double figures - and America managed to hang on the rest of the way with Booker hitting four free throws to put the game on ice.
Booker finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and was tied for a team-high +9 in 18 minutes of action today.
The next scheduled contest for team USA is July 17 at 9:00 AM Arizona time against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.