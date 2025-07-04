Suns Reportedly Engaged in Bradley Beal Trade Talks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly engaged with the Miami Heat on trade talks surrounding star guard Bradley Beal, according to The Stein Line.
“The Suns and Heat had exploratory dialogue this week on a potential Bradley Beal trade, league sources say, but the talks ultimately collapsed. The rising expectation now is that the Suns could well end up buying Beal out of the contract that contains one of just two full no-trade clauses in the league — along with LeBron James' deal in Lakerland — after Phoenix initially told various candidates interviewed during its recent coaching search that they might have to start the season with Beal on the roster.”
As mentioned, the Suns are also potentially evaluating a buyout from Beal's contract - as first reported by The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
Beal has a $53.6 million cap hit this coming year with a player option worth $57.1 million for the 2026-27 season - on top of a no-trade clause.
The Heat have frequently been linked to Beal since his days as a Washington Wizard, and after Miami failed to make a splash trade this summer, perhaps Pat Riley will finally pull the trigger on a move for Beal - who has previously expressed his desire to move to warm climate.
The Suns have had quite the offseason from top to bottom, which has involved changes within the front office, coaching staff and roster. Beal's situation is one of the final puzzle pieces for Phoenix brass to finish their revamp of Suns basketball entering the 2025-26 season.