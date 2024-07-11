Suns Expected to Retain Free Agent Forward
PHOENIX -- In a corresponding report to the Phoenix Suns missing out on the services of Kyle Lowry, it appears as if Josh Okogie will get a third season in the Valley.
Suns insider John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports took to X/Twitter shortly after the report to state that he believes that Okogie will be back with Phoenix.
This isn't an extremely shocking revelation, as it always felt like Okogie or Lowry would be the final piece to the Suns' roster puzzle, but it could've been nice to at least explore a Jae Crowder reunion.
Okogie, 25, has been hailed since entering the NBA in 2018 with the Minnesota Timberwolves for having a 7-foot wingspan and playing impressive POA defense.
His offensive limitations have proved difficult to justify making him an everyday fixture in an NBA lineup, however, and his presence in Phoenix could be more about intrinsic factors compared to the on-court impact.
Okogie did reportedly receive interest from several outside franchises, so waiting out to see what the Suns would do does show a degree of loyalty, and now the 2022 free agent signee seems to be on his way to getting a third season with the franchise.
Barring any trades or roster cuts, this is the roster the Suns will head into 2024-25 with:
Guards
- Bradley Beal
- Devin Booker
- Monte Morris
- Damion Lee
- Grayson Allen
Wings
- Kevin Durant
- Ryan Dunn
- Nassir Little
- David Roddy
- Royce O'Neale
- Josh Okogie
Bigs
- Jusuf Nurkic
- Bol Bol
- Oso Ighodaro
- Mason Plumlee
The Suns should begin training camp near the end of September, so there is much time for this roster to take final shape, as things could still very well change.
For now, Phoenix's roster is full.