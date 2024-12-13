Inside The Suns

Suns Expecting Star Back vs Jazz

The Phoenix Suns are expecting to see their star player back in the mix.

Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are expecting Kevin Durant back in the lineup tonight when the Utah Jazz play host at 7:30 PM Arizona time.

Durant was listed as probable on the team's injury report with his ankle sprain. The only other Suns on the report are Jalen Bridges, Collin Gillespie and TyTy Washington Jr. - all of whom are out.

For the Jazz, Jordan Clarkson is questionable with left plantar fasciitis. Laur Markkanen is also questionable with a lower back injury.

Utah has listed Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, Taylor Hendricks and David Jones Garcia as out.

Tonight is aligning to be the first taste of action Durant's seen since suffering the ankle sprain on Tuesday, Dec. 3 against the San Antonio Spurs.

He previously missed two weeks due to a calf strain and has played just 13 of Phoenix's 23 contests to start the year.

The Suns - obviously - are a night and day different team with Durant healthy in the lineup, as evidenced by Phoenix's 9-2 start to the year before his calf injury.

"He looked like himself," Devin Booker said of Durant to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin on Wednesday. "He's moving well. Making shots, doing what he does."

The Suns desperately need a win. Sitting at a 12-11 record, Phoenix has lost their last three matchups.

The Jazz, who are just 5-18, provide a perfect get-right opportunity to bounce back for Phoenix.

The Suns are just 1-9 without Durant this regular season, and all signs point to his return tonight.

