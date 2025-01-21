Suns Face Another Reality Check
PHOENIX -- Life comes quickly - even in the NBA - and the Phoenix Suns learned that lesson on Monday afternoon in a crushing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
What was a competitive first quarter that looked to potentially develop into a potentially strong victory quickly turned into an embarrassing blowout.
Cleveland eventually cruised to a 118-92 victory - even without three key contributors in Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert, and Isaac Okoro.
The uninspired effort brings much apprehension to the table in terms of outlook surrounding the team over the remainder of the season - here are three of the major observations from the disheartening loss.
Suns Fail to Make Statement
The Suns had an opportunity to make a statement against Cleveland and simply didn't - the signs continue to point towards Phoenix being much more of an average squad compared to the elite one that was expected coming into the season.
A statement made by Kevin Durant postgame raised some eyebrows beyond the failure to build momentum or proving they can hang with the NBA's best.
More from the chat with Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:
"It's a tough defense to score on if you thinking a shot is going to come open for you without you pressing the issue. We could've drove it a little bit more, but we don't play against zone every game. We don't have a zone package yet."
This came after Suns assistant coach Dave Fizdale mentioning that Phoenix was anticipating zone play from the Cavs - the apparent unpreparedness shows a potential disconnect between the roster and coaching staff - that is certainly a concern after the same issue plagued much of last season.
Time is running out for Phoenix to gain a grip on the season, and it feels like they won't be able to make a consistent dent until they secure a win over a top-tier team.
Nick Richards Struggles in Start
The newest member of the Suns received his first start for the franchise after putting up a 21-point, 11-rebound performance against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday - and the former Charlotte Hornet struggled when put in this position.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer didn't put too much stock in the four-point follow-up performance - crediting Cleveland for the struggles over anything else.
"There's a lot being thrown at him right now. Just our whole group didn't function well offensively. Credit to their defense. We just need to be better. Nick is going to grow. I think there are going to be good opportunities for him."
This game could've been an ideal one for Richards to show off - especially with Mobley sitting out - but the game-plan was all too perfect from Kenny Atkinson and Cleveland.
The recently acquired big man won't solve everything for Phoenix, but there are signs of encouragement in the newly formed center room moving forward - it is no longer burdened by a lack of athleticism or motor.
Richards will have a prime opportunity to rebound on Wednesday night in a favorable matchup against Nic Claxton and potentially Day'Ron Sharpe.
Beal Era Could Be Winding Down
This is something that looks to be more likely by the day - Bradley Beal exiting Phoenix after less than two full seasons, that is.
The recent whispers surrounding Beal being open to joining the Milwaukee Bucks' star-studded core seem to fan the flames that this situation is untenable moving forward - and the effort the former All-Star put forth in this game was an eye-raiser for some of the fan base.
Beal has been the consummate teammate and professional throughout his time in Phoenix - it just feels like the on-court fit is just something that will ever end up developing.
Keep an eye on what Milwaukee does with Pat Connaughton - a trade of the swingman will likely signify that a trade is on the horizon.
The Suns are playing one more game on the road before returning home for a Saturday night battle with the Washington Wizards