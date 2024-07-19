Inside The Suns

Suns' Fan Favorite Out for Olympics

Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol will not be participating in the Olympics.

Donnie Druin

Apr 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (11) smiles before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (11) smiles before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports / Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol will not be participating in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris due to "personal reasons" - more from ESPN:

"Ajou Deng, an assistant coach for the national team and the older brother of the South Sudan Basketball Federation's president, Luol Deng, confirmed to ESPN that Bol would not make it to the Olympics, despite having been included on their initial 25-man roster for the recent training camp in Kigali," wrote Leonard Solms.

" ... There could yet be further surprises as the final roster is announced after Saturday's showcase game against the USA, but for Bol Bol, it has been confirmed that his Olympic dream will have to wait another four years."

Bol recently re-signed with Phoenix this summer after hitting free agency. Bol spent 2023-24 with the Suns and impressed in the hit-and-miss action he saw under previous coach Frank Vogel. Bol received somewhat consistent minutes in the regular season but was relegated to the bench when the playoffs rolled around.

Bol played either power forward or center depending on the matchup in Phoenix and likely would have played a prominent role for South Sudan, who will face the United States (and Suns teammates Kevin Durant/Devin Booker) this weekend before Olympic group play begins on July 28.

South Sudan is in Group C of Olympic play with Serbia, Puerto Rico and the United States.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News