Suns' Fan Favorite Out for Olympics
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol will not be participating in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris due to "personal reasons" - more from ESPN:
"Ajou Deng, an assistant coach for the national team and the older brother of the South Sudan Basketball Federation's president, Luol Deng, confirmed to ESPN that Bol would not make it to the Olympics, despite having been included on their initial 25-man roster for the recent training camp in Kigali," wrote Leonard Solms.
" ... There could yet be further surprises as the final roster is announced after Saturday's showcase game against the USA, but for Bol Bol, it has been confirmed that his Olympic dream will have to wait another four years."
Bol recently re-signed with Phoenix this summer after hitting free agency. Bol spent 2023-24 with the Suns and impressed in the hit-and-miss action he saw under previous coach Frank Vogel. Bol received somewhat consistent minutes in the regular season but was relegated to the bench when the playoffs rolled around.
Bol played either power forward or center depending on the matchup in Phoenix and likely would have played a prominent role for South Sudan, who will face the United States (and Suns teammates Kevin Durant/Devin Booker) this weekend before Olympic group play begins on July 28.
South Sudan is in Group C of Olympic play with Serbia, Puerto Rico and the United States.