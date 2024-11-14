Suns Fan-Favorite Reaches Career Milestone
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns suffered the most lopsided loss of the young season at the hands of the Sacramento Kings by a score of 127-104 on Wednesday night.
There was a silver lining despite the final score - fan favorite Bol Bol making his first appearance of the new season, which also resulted in reaching a career milestone of 1,000 career points.
Bol entered the contest in the fourth quarter and officially reached the 1,000 point mark on a free throw at the 4:46 mark of the final frame - he finished the game with five points and potentially positioned himself for minutes in the Suns' next game.
Bol, 24, re-signed with Phoenix this July after a moderately successful debut season in Phoenix following several frustrating seasons due largely due to injuries and inconsistent roles.
Bol has quickly become a favorite of Suns fans - and figured to be a fixture in Mike Budenholzer's rotation due to his unique skill-set, but he has continued to sit behind both Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro to this point.
“We have great depth and sometimes when you have great depth, some guys don't play," Budenholzer said when asked about Bol's lack of playing time.
“He’s been good in practice. We’re excited about him. He’s going to have his opportunities to impact games and help us both offensively and defensively. Just the hard part of the NBA, hard part of having a lot of really good players, good depth.”
The sixth-year big man posted a 42.3% three-point figure last season, albeit on limited volume - this was supposed to be a unique quirk that coach Budenholzer could use to his advantage on a game-to-game basis, but it unfortunately has yet to materialize.
Perhaps the absence of Kevin Durant changes his fortunes in what could be a crucial stretch for Bol to prove that he is worth more than the vet minimum next summer?
Only time will tell, but for now we send sincerest congratulations to the Oregon product who just eclipsed a significant career mark.