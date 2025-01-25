Suns Have Favorable Injury Report vs Wizards
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are expected to have everyone available for tomorrow's game against the Washington Wizards.
Ahead of their first game at home following a five-game road trip, the Suns (22-21) only listed Bradley Beal (left ankle sprain) on the injury report as probable against his former team. Beal missed three of the last four games with the injury.
"(Beal) did practice today. I think it's one of those things where we just got to keep checking in, keep seeing how it feels. We're hopeful for (him playing) tomorrow," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said following practice Friday.
Budenholzer said Jusuf Nurkic, who missed the entire five-game road trip with an illness, would be available and practiced Friday. Nurkic, who is not on the injury report, fell out of the rotation two games before getting sick.
Now the Suns have a new center in Nick Richards, who was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets last week, for Nurkic to compete for minutes with along with Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro.
"All those guys just got to earn their minutes," Budenholzer said. "I think that's the message to not just Nurk, (but) to Nick, to Mason, to Oso. All those guys have played for us and are capable, so they've all just got to earn their minutes."
Budenholzer added that it will be "hard" for Nurkic to try to earn minutes while not playing.
"(He can show it in) practice, and you get the opportunities in the NBA, that's usually how it works," Budenholzer said. "Something happens, and you got to take advantage of your opportunities when you get them."
The Wizards (6-37) listed Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain), Malcolm Brogdan (right foot plantar fascia contusion) and Saddiq Bey (left knee ACL surgery) as out.
These two teams met in Washington last Thursday, a game in which Phoenix won 130-123 behind 37 points from Devin Booker.
Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 7 p.m. Arizona time.