Phoenix Suns' First 3 Games Revealed
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 NBA schedule release is imminent - and there continues to be more clarity on what the Phoenix Suns will face before the official 82-game slate is unveiled.
Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic revealed the first three games of the Suns' upcoming season, and the draw is difficult but not too shocking.
- Oct. 23: @ Los Angeles Clippers
- October 25: @ Los Angeles Lakers
- October 26: Dallas Mavericks
The contest against the Clippers, along with the Christmas Day date with the Denver Nuggets were already previously reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic - while the second annual NBA Cup dates were revealed by the league in recent days.
It certainly makes sense to stay in California for a two-game trip, as that is just what the Suns did in 2023-24 when they opened with the Golden State Warriors prior to meeting with the Lakers.
The matchup with the Mavericks is what makes this slate significantly more difficult compared to the previous campaign - the defending runner-up coming to the Valley will undoubtedly be more of a challenge than debuting at home against the Utah Jazz in 2023.
This will simply be a slate in which new head coach Mike Budenholzer and his star-studded roster can set the tone early in a way that they failed to previously.
This opening three-game slate could also feature ample national television coverage, as all three games will feature intrinsic storylines that have been around for some time, along with numerous bankable stars on the floor in each matchup.
The full schedule is set to be released at Noon local time on NBA Today, which will be broadcast on ESPN2.