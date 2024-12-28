Suns Fall Flat on Offense in Loss to Mavericks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (15-15) will not be sweeping the Dallas Mavericks (20-11) in the season series between the two teams after a 98-89 loss loss on Friday night at Footprint Center
Tonight marked the third game that star guard Devin Booker has missed - while Dallas was without MVP candidate Luka Doncic and starting C Dereck Lively II.
Dallas jumped out to a quick 14-4 start to the game, but Phoenix stormed back to bring the game within 3 after one quarter. Dallas lead 28-25 to that point.
A 15-6 Dallas run - which was spearheaded by some head-scrathing play from Phoenix - took the two teams into the locker room. Dallas expanded the lead to 55-39 with the run.
The Suns continued to fight despite losing Jusuf Nurkic to ejection when a mini-brawl broke out with 9:02 remaining in the third quarter, but Dallas fought back with counter-runs of their own.
Phoenix ended up cutting the Dallas lead to 72-64 after 36 minutes of action.
The Suns cut the deficit to 81-75 roughly halfway into the final frame - but a Quentin Grimes three-point hit brought the lead back up to three possessions.
The Suns were unable to score for roughly three minutes after cutting the lead to 6 - and that is what ultimately did them in tonight.
Key Performances
Kevin Durant - 35 PTS, 3 REB, 11-19 FG
Bradley Beal - 11 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL, 5-18 FG
Royce O'Neale - 14 PTS, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 5-9 3PT
Kyrie Irving - 20 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 6-21 FG
Klay Thompson - 11 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 4-9 FG
What's Next
The Suns will be playing the second half of a back-to-back tomorrow night against the Golden State Warriors in San Fransisco.