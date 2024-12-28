Inside The Suns

Suns Fall Flat on Offense in Loss to Mavericks

The Suns failed to break 100 points for just the fourth time this season.

Kevin Hicks

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) handles the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (15-15) will not be sweeping the Dallas Mavericks (20-11) in the season series between the two teams after a 98-89 loss loss on Friday night at Footprint Center

Tonight marked the third game that star guard Devin Booker has missed - while Dallas was without MVP candidate Luka Doncic and starting C Dereck Lively II.

Dallas jumped out to a quick 14-4 start to the game, but Phoenix stormed back to bring the game within 3 after one quarter. Dallas lead 28-25 to that point.

A 15-6 Dallas run - which was spearheaded by some head-scrathing play from Phoenix - took the two teams into the locker room. Dallas expanded the lead to 55-39 with the run.

The Suns continued to fight despite losing Jusuf Nurkic to ejection when a mini-brawl broke out with 9:02 remaining in the third quarter, but Dallas fought back with counter-runs of their own.

Phoenix ended up cutting the Dallas lead to 72-64 after 36 minutes of action.

The Suns cut the deficit to 81-75 roughly halfway into the final frame - but a Quentin Grimes three-point hit brought the lead back up to three possessions.

The Suns were unable to score for roughly three minutes after cutting the lead to 6 - and that is what ultimately did them in tonight.

Key Performances

Kevin Durant - 35 PTS, 3 REB, 11-19 FG

Bradley Beal - 11 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL, 5-18 FG

Royce O'Neale - 14 PTS, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 5-9 3PT

Kyrie Irving - 20 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 6-21 FG

Klay Thompson - 11 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 4-9 FG

What's Next

The Suns will be playing the second half of a back-to-back tomorrow night against the Golden State Warriors in San Fransisco.

