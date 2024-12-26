Suns Get Right With Christmas Win vs Nuggets
PHOENIX -- Merry Christmas, Phoenix Suns fans.
The Suns stopped a three-game losing skid in a 110-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets to close out a jam-packed NBA slate on Christmas Day.
Phoenix - still down Devin Booker and Grayson Allen - found that coveted energy and toughness that's avoided them for much of the last few weeks when they seemingly needed it most.
After losing to the Nuggets in Denver just two days prior by their largest margin of defeat this season, the Suns responded just how many had hoped.
Phoenix forced 16 turnovers and had 31 assists on the night. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal both led all scorers with 27 points each.
Pre-Game Quote
Mike Budenholzer on the team's aggressiveness against Jusuf Nurkic: “I mean, the great players they've seen everything, their teams have probably seen everything. These guys have been together a long time, but I think just a mindset of being aggressive is a good place for us to start. So regardless of (Nikola) Jokic and his ability to pass and score and do all the things, I think it's more just about us and having a good mindset tonight.”
Quick Recap
It was the Suns who put their foot on the gas first, emerging out of the first quarter with a 38-34 lead. Both Nikola Jokic (15) and Kevin Durant (10) finished the period with double digit points while Phoenix made their first six-of-seven shots from downtown.
The Suns saw their advantage trimmed to just two heading into the locker room in 58-56 fashion. Phoenix turned the ball over just four times in the first half while shooting over 50% from the field. Bradley Beal tied Durant for the Suns' lead with 14 points.
A string of late plays by Phoenix on both ends of the floor saw the Suns carry a 85-78 lead into the fourth. Bench players such as Monte Morris and Josh Okogie made their presence felt in the third, a historically bad 12 minute stretch this season for Phoenix.
The Suns pushed their lead to 12 with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and didn't look back, keeping the Nuggets out of reach until the final buzzer sounded.
What's Next
Phoenix will stay home at Footprint Center to host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.