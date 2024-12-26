Inside The Suns

Suns Get Right With Christmas Win vs Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns are back in the win column after defeating the Denver Nuggets on Christmas.

Donnie Druin

Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) passes the ball by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) passes the ball by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Merry Christmas, Phoenix Suns fans.

The Suns stopped a three-game losing skid in a 110-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets to close out a jam-packed NBA slate on Christmas Day.

Phoenix - still down Devin Booker and Grayson Allen - found that coveted energy and toughness that's avoided them for much of the last few weeks when they seemingly needed it most.

After losing to the Nuggets in Denver just two days prior by their largest margin of defeat this season, the Suns responded just how many had hoped.

Phoenix forced 16 turnovers and had 31 assists on the night. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal both led all scorers with 27 points each.

Pre-Game Quote

Mike Budenholzer on the team's aggressiveness against Jusuf Nurkic: “I mean, the great players they've seen everything, their teams have probably seen everything. These guys have been together a long time, but I think just a mindset of being aggressive is a good place for us to start. So regardless of (Nikola) Jokic and his ability to pass and score and do all the things, I think it's more just about us and having a good mindset tonight.”

Quick Recap

It was the Suns who put their foot on the gas first, emerging out of the first quarter with a 38-34 lead. Both Nikola Jokic (15) and Kevin Durant (10) finished the period with double digit points while Phoenix made their first six-of-seven shots from downtown.

The Suns saw their advantage trimmed to just two heading into the locker room in 58-56 fashion. Phoenix turned the ball over just four times in the first half while shooting over 50% from the field. Bradley Beal tied Durant for the Suns' lead with 14 points.

A string of late plays by Phoenix on both ends of the floor saw the Suns carry a 85-78 lead into the fourth. Bench players such as Monte Morris and Josh Okogie made their presence felt in the third, a historically bad 12 minute stretch this season for Phoenix.

The Suns pushed their lead to 12 with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and didn't look back, keeping the Nuggets out of reach until the final buzzer sounded.

What's Next

Phoenix will stay home at Footprint Center to host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Published
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

