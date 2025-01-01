Official: Suns Star Devin Booker Returns
PHOENIX -- With the season teetering between the lines of promise and disaster, the Phoenix Suns look to be getting reinforcements tonight.
All-NBA guard Devin Booker is going to play tonight after participating fully in five-on-five scrimmages during practice on Monday and being available during the portion of practice that is open to media this morning.
Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer said Booker will need to check the last box during pre-game warmups, but the team is expecting him to play.
Booker has missed the previous five games after leaving the December 19 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter.
He has been treated as a day-to-day absence ever since, but wasn't considered a possibility to play in Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, although Budenholzer hinted that the gap between Saturday and tonight could be enough to see him return.
Booker has struggled relative to the All-NBA standards that he has set for himself this season - but the Suns are 1-4 without him and he has still been productive to the tune of 25.1 PPG/6.4 APG.
This is a very welcome development for Phoenix - who will only have one player (Tyus Jones) that has appeared in all 32 contests for the team this season - especially against a Memphis squad that will be without numerous key contributors.
Tonight will also see the return of Grayson Allen, who has missed the last four games due to being in concussion protocol. The sharpshooter had previously been listed as probable for tonight as of the last injury report release last night.
Phoenix and Memphis are set to square off just after 7 P.M. local time tonight at Footprint Center.