Suns Give Update on Grayson Allen Injury
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen took an elbow to the head in the third quarter of Phoenix's loss Detroit Pistons Saturday night and did not return after being evaluated for a concussion.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer provided an update on the reserve guard postgame:
"We're monitoring him for a concussion, so we'll just see how he is in the morning."
Allen stayed down after Pistons forward Simone Fonteccio grabbed a rebound over him, and then elbowed him while going up for a putback shot. Phoenix was forced to call a timeout on its next offensive possession with Allen down, and he was eventually helped up and went back to the locker room.
Allen recorded two points, three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 19 minutes against Detroit.
The seven-year veteran has struggled a bit to start the year, averaging 10.8 points on 40.7% shooting and 37.9% shooting from three entering the night after leading the NBA in 3-point percentage last year in his first season in Phoenix. Allen looked to be turning a corner, quietly shooting 44.4% from three so far in December.
Allen has played in 23 of the Suns' 27 games this year, as he dealt with Achilles and hamstring injuries earlier in the season. The Suns (14-13) are 1-3 in the games Allen has missed.
Phoenix is already without Devin Booker (left groin soreness) for at least one more game. The Suns next head to Denver to play the Nuggets Monday night looking to snap their two-game losing streak.