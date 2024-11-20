Suns Give Very Clear Update on Kevin Durant's Future
Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia did not mince words when discussing Kevin Durant's future with the organization.
"[Durant] loves being in Phoenix, we love having him," Ishbia told ESPN in an interview.
"He's off to an amazing start this season -- one of the MVP leaders -- and we're off to a very good start. We expect Kevin to sign an extension, be with us for the long term. We hope he finishes his career here in Phoenix.
"You can't sign a two-year extension this last summer, you can't do it based on the NBA rules. So we figured after the season we'll talk about it, take care of it. Kevin wants to be here, we want Kevin here. There's never been one grumbling of anything different."
Durant has been sidelined for nearly two weeks with a calf strain, though the Slim Reaper very much looked like his elite self prior to the injury - averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per night.
Durant currently has two years left on his deal, and the Suns opted to wait until the offseason to ink him to an extension rather than only extending him by one season earlier in the year.
Despite maintained rumored interest from the Houston Rockets, Phoenix appears to be intent on keeping Durant around for the long haul.