Suns GM Addresses Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
PHOENIX -- The NBA trade deadline clearly did not go the way the Phoenix Suns wanted it to.
Despite being involved in trade rumors for months involving Jimmy Butler, Phoenix missed out on him as Butler was ultimately traded to the Golden State Warriors.
However, the most damaging part of the deadline for the Suns was their relationship with Kevin Durant, their lone All-Star this season.
Durant has stated multiple times how much he loves Phoenix, but, according to multiple reports, the Suns had a trade package ready to go that would send him to the Warriors before Durant declined returning to Golden State.
Suns general manager and president of basketball operations James Jones addressed the media before Phoenix's matchup against the Utah Jazz to talk about the deadline and commented on Durant's situation.
“It's been my longstanding policy not talk about rumors, speculation ... What we do internally, we keep internally. And it always gets noisy when you're not winning,” Jones said.
Durant was reportedly "blindsided" by the rumors according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Jones spoke to how Durant will handle the noise moving forward.
"Kevin's been around the noise his entire career," Jones said. "He's a pro. He's the best at it. Like I said, it gets noisy when you're not winning. And the simple fact is we haven't won enough, and if we're not winning enough, storylines pop up.
"But if we're talking about basketball, (Durant's) always shown, and he will continue to show, and I think this team will continue to show that despite the things outside of our walls, we'll focus on the task at hand and we'll focus on ball."
Jones later sympathized with Durant's feelings.
"I would be frustrated too if you weren't winning and a lot of the blame, a lot of noise is around me," Jones said. "I know Kevin understands that, he's human. He's just like everyone else. But he's a hooper, he's a pro, and he's been above it his entire career.
"(Durant) knows where we stand. He's pivotal for us. He's one of our leaders. He's our All Star, and we need him to continue to be who we is, and who he's always been and he'll help us turn around."
Durant is out for tonight's game against Utah with a left ankle sprain, so it is unclear when he'll provide his thoughts on the situation to the media.