Suns Guard Hopes to Bounce Back After Injury
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns are coming into the season with some major tweaks - but one returning player that has been somewhat lost in the fray.
Damion Lee is returning for a third season in Phoenix after winning a championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors and missing all of last season with a knee injury.
Lee was coming into year two this time last year after shooting 44.5% from three-point range in 2022-23 with the franchise - but the knee injury that cost him last season proved to be one that was far more serious than anyone outside of the organization realized until the very end of the season.
Lee opened up about his struggles through rehabbing the injury, displaying an admirable vulnerability and openness that has made him a fan favorite in the Valley.
"People talk down on those who never got here," Lee exclaimed - likely calling out those who claimed that he has only remained in the league due to his connection to Stephen Curry, being his brother-in-law.
He has carved out a career independent of Curry - having experienced a great collegiate career and now being a potential unsung hero in Phoenix - which he showed he can be in his debut season with the Suns.
“Just didn’t know if I was going to be the same person again, let alone the same player,” Lee told reporters. “Going through that was tough, but I got to give credit to God, my family, my wife, my kids, my mom, my support system.”
Lee is a phenomenal sharpshooter, a great locker room presence, and will likely have an opportunity to carve out a role on this team in 2024-25 - even with ample competition for minutes throughout the roster.
The potential first time to see Lee suit up in action since May 2023 is Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.