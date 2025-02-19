Suns Guard Named Top Upcoming Free Agent
PHOENIX -- The stretch run of the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season is upon us - but it's never too early to look ahead towards the upcoming free agency cycle.
An unfortunate function of the second apron the newly ratified collective bargaining agreement ushered in is that the Suns are severely handicapped in terms of contracts the franchise can give out.
Despite this, the Suns managed to sign Tyus Jones last July despite the solid veteran point guard being considered one of the very best free agents in the class.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report believes that Jones remains one of the better options that could be available this summer despite ups-and-downs over the last month-plus.
Jones came in at number 20 in the free agent rankings - more from Pincus below.
"The Suns were fortunate that Jones was available when few teams with spending power needed a veteran starting point guard. He wants to cash in on a more lucrative contract, but the market may be tight this summer.
"The most Phoenix can pay the 28-year-old is $4.4 million, which wouldn't be difficult for most teams to beat out. The Suns are limited as a team above the league's projected second apron of $228.6 million."
Jones, set to be 29-years-old in May, has averaged 11.1 PPG and 6 APG on solid efficiency, but has struggled defensively overall while also leading an offense that is fairly indistinguishable from 2023-24.
Jones is still sure to get a more lucrative offer than the minimum deal that Phoenix can offer in July - so expect the Duke product to be elsewhere when training camp comes along later this year.
As for now, Jones is set to continue to start at PG for the franchise - and his next appearance will be tomorrow night against the San Antonio Spurs.