Report: Suns Hiring New Front Office Exec
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly hiring a new face in the front office.
From ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon on Twitter/X:
"The Phoenix Suns are closing in on hiring Brooklyn Nets executive Matt Tellem in franchise’s front office, sources tell ESPN."
According to RealGM, Tellem first started as a basketball information coordinator for the Nets back in 2011. He then transitioned to assistant general manager of the Long Island Nets in 2019 before getting a promotion to vice president of strategy for Brooklyn in 2023.
According to his LinkedIn page, he was also senior director of cap and strategy for the Nets in 2022. He graduated from Fordham's Law School in 2016.
There's been rumors of a potential front office shake-up in Phoenix since the Suns were swept in the first round of the Western Conference postseason, which could include a new president of basketball operations to oversee general manager James Jones - who just presented new head coach Mike Budenhozler today.
After firing former coach Frank Vogel, the Suns reportedly offered assistant coach David Fizdale an opportunity in the front office, though it's unknown the capacity of the role and if Fizdale had accepted.
Phoenix hopes to maximize their current championship window and will need all hands on deck in order to do so - perhaps they believe Tellem is another step in the right direction.