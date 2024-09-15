Suns' Ideal Trade Target Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are just weeks away from beginning training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season.
While the roster looks largely in order, there are moves that could be made - through free agency or trade - that could help shore up some lingering depth concerns.
With no clear big-man upgrades available on the trade market, the Suns could look at either guards or wings to add to the roster without sacrificing the 15th spot.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report believes a former member of the Suns could be an ideal target if the opportunity arises:
"The rules significantly limit Phoenix. Given that this is the Suns' dream scenario, the assumption is they are competitive and Durant remains happy with their trajectory.- Pincus on the Suns' trade climate
"Outside of acquiring players on minimum contracts, the Suns are limited to taking in as much as they send out in salary (without aggregation, and not $1.00 more). The highest-paid, expendable player appears to be Okogie at $8.25 million.
"Perhaps the best available player will be Jevon Carter of the Chicago Bulls, another veteran ball-handling guard who can shoot and defend. Carter will probably opt into his $6.8 million for 2025-26, giving Phoenix another expiring contract to swap out."
Carter, 28, spent two seasons in Phoenix from 2019-21 before being moved to the Brooklyn Nets.
He managed to rehabilitate his value with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022-23 - to the tune of a 3-year, $20 million dollar contract from the Chicago Bulls last summer.
Unfortunately, the Bulls now have a logjam in the backcourt, between Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Josh Giddey, Zach LaVine, and potentially even Dalen Terry.
This could leave Carter as the odd man out - and as an ideal add into Mike Budenholzer's rotation - as Carter's previously mentioned career-best season was under his tutelage.
This could be yet another subtle move that drastically improves the Suns' fortunes from both a flexibility and talent perspective.