Suns Insider Refutes Interest in Buddy Hield
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are sure to be linked, rumored or connected to a handful of veteran players over the coming offseason as the organization looks to bolster their roster after being swept out of the first round of postseason play.
The Suns are limited in how they can acquire players this summer thanks to their positioning in the second apron of the luxury tax, most notably in free agency when they can only snag players on vet minimum deals.
Forbes' Evan Sidery reported the Suns were among several potential suitors for pending free agent guard Buddy Hield.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro shot that down.
"I guess it's that time of year! Time to break out the Reaper for all the Suns fans - at least up until I leave for vacation on June 25th. No I do not expect the Suns to have any interest in Buddy Hield," Gambo wrote on Twitter/X.
Hield first entered the league as a first-round pick in 2016. He made NBA All-Rookie team honors and also collected a three-point contest championship in 2020 during his career. Hield is a career 40% three-point shooter that can also act as a small forward.
Much of the talk in Phoenix does revolve around the backcourt, though more towards the point guard position. New coach Mike Budenholzer will have his hands full over the coming months in assembling different puzzle pieces around stars such as Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.