Suns Insider Shuts Down Potential Trade Option
The Phoenix Suns are not expected to pursue New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
"I have seen some comments on Mitchell Robinson being available and if the Suns would have interest. I will say no to this one - Always injured and would have to trade Grayson on Nurk to get him. Not an option," he wrote on Twitter/X.
Robinson has spent all six of his professional seasons with the Knicks since being made a second-round pick by the organization back in 2018.
Robinson has battled injuries through his entire career, never making it past the 72-game mark in a season. He recently had ankle surgery and will miss the beginning of the regular season.
The Suns approach the 2024-25 season with expectations of making good on their potential with star players such as Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. First-year head coach Mike Budenholzer says new point guard Tyus Jones can help unlock the Suns' offense:
"Certainly we feel like Tyus has established himself as a great starting point guard in our league and he will be our starter. When you put him out there with Kevin, Brad, Book and Nurk [Jusuf Nurkic], we feel like we’ve got a strong starting five. And a really strong bench behind them," said Budenholzer.
Phoenix likely doesn't want to part with Nurkic or Grayson Allen - and if that's truly what it takes to get Robinson - the Suns likely aren't willing to play ball.