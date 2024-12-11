Are Suns Interested in Trail Blazers Big Man?
PHOENIX -- NBA trade season is beginning to heat up, and the Phoenix Suns again could be players on the market as their championship window is very much in the present.
The Suns are fairly limited in what they can do thanks to their positioning in the second apron of the luxury - though a handful of names are still being connected to Phoenix.
The Suns, according to Evan Sidery, are one of many teams interested in Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III.
"The Trail Blazers have a strong trade market developing for Robert Williams," Sidery wrote on Twitter/X.
"The Bucks, Lakers, Suns, and Rockets are among the contending teams who have recently checked in on Williams.
"Williams is averaging 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 18.7 minutes per game."
Replying to the report, Suns insider John Gambadoro offered the following comments on Williams' rumored interest:
"Good player would not be surprised if they like him BUT he is injured a lot and the salary does not really match for Phoenix."
Williams, who is 27, has played more than 50 games in just twice in his career and hasn't done so since the 2021-22 season. He had season-ending knee surgery just six games into the 2023-24 season.
Portland appears to be very serious about moving players off their roster, according to ESPN's Shams Charania:
"Multiple teams have begun expressing interest in a group of Portland's veterans -- Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons and Robert Williams III -- as the Trail Blazers make decisions on their roster, sources said."
Many have called for Phoenix to make a change at center with Jusuf Nurkic failing to impress at the start of the new year under head coach Mike Budenholzer. We'll see if the Suns ultimately move off Nurkic
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 1:00 PM EST.