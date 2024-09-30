Inside The Suns

Suns, Kevin Durant Address Contract Talks

The Phoenix Suns would love to have Kevin Durant back on their squad.

Donnie Druin

Apr 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns would love to have Kevin Durant past the expiration of his current contract.

Durant approaches the 2024-25 season with two years remaining on his deal, and at the team's Media Day prior to the start of training camp, numerous Suns decision-makers said they've love to have Durant beyond his current deal.

"Kevin Durant loves it here. We love Kevin Durant. We talk to him and his agent Rich Kleiman all the time. We don't really go through contract extensions publicly, but I'll tell you this: Kevin loves it. We love Kevin. We plan on Kevin being here, and nothing changes with that," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said.

Suns general manager James Jones added:

"We love having KD here. We want him here. We'll figure that out, like Mat [Ishbia] said, we don't really talk about that publicly. But the thing that we do talk about publicly is like, who really wants to be here and who's a great fit for us? And so we love KD. He loves being here, but that goes without saying," said Jones.

As for the player himself, Durant says he's just focused on the present.

"As far as the extension. Two years out - I got two years left on my contract. I'm focused on being the best I can every day," said Durant.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News