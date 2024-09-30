Suns, Kevin Durant Address Contract Talks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns would love to have Kevin Durant past the expiration of his current contract.
Durant approaches the 2024-25 season with two years remaining on his deal, and at the team's Media Day prior to the start of training camp, numerous Suns decision-makers said they've love to have Durant beyond his current deal.
"Kevin Durant loves it here. We love Kevin Durant. We talk to him and his agent Rich Kleiman all the time. We don't really go through contract extensions publicly, but I'll tell you this: Kevin loves it. We love Kevin. We plan on Kevin being here, and nothing changes with that," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said.
Suns general manager James Jones added:
"We love having KD here. We want him here. We'll figure that out, like Mat [Ishbia] said, we don't really talk about that publicly. But the thing that we do talk about publicly is like, who really wants to be here and who's a great fit for us? And so we love KD. He loves being here, but that goes without saying," said Jones.
As for the player himself, Durant says he's just focused on the present.
"As far as the extension. Two years out - I got two years left on my contract. I'm focused on being the best I can every day," said Durant.