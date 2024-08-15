Inside The Suns

Suns: Kevin Durant is Happy Here

Phoenix Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein says Kevin Durant is happy with the organization.

Donnie Druin

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrates after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrates after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHOENIX -- Practically the entire offseason was filled with offseason drama surrounding Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

Durant - who is no stranger to trade rumors - has two years remaining on his contract in Phoenix, and this offseason we again saw speculation on his future with the organization.

Recently, Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein appeared on the PHNX Suns podcast and said Durant is perfectly happy with the team:

"But I think everyone's head's in the right place. He loves it here," Bartelstein said (h/t Bleacher Report).

"We talk to Rich Kleiman, who's his partner, all the time about the vision and what we're building, and everyone's really happy, and I think we're gonna have a really really good year.

"And Kevin's part of all the discussions about the vision for the team, all the stuff we're doing on the court, off the court. So the fact that we have all that dialogue, there's equity built into it. If you do those things, everything else will take care of itself."

Durant is fresh off his fourth gold medal win with the United States following his summer stint in Paris, and perhaps some of his spectacular form will follow for the Suns ahead of the 2024-25 season with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal along his side.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News