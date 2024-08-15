Suns: Kevin Durant is Happy Here
PHOENIX -- Practically the entire offseason was filled with offseason drama surrounding Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
Durant - who is no stranger to trade rumors - has two years remaining on his contract in Phoenix, and this offseason we again saw speculation on his future with the organization.
Recently, Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein appeared on the PHNX Suns podcast and said Durant is perfectly happy with the team:
"But I think everyone's head's in the right place. He loves it here," Bartelstein said (h/t Bleacher Report).
"We talk to Rich Kleiman, who's his partner, all the time about the vision and what we're building, and everyone's really happy, and I think we're gonna have a really really good year.
"And Kevin's part of all the discussions about the vision for the team, all the stuff we're doing on the court, off the court. So the fact that we have all that dialogue, there's equity built into it. If you do those things, everything else will take care of itself."
Durant is fresh off his fourth gold medal win with the United States following his summer stint in Paris, and perhaps some of his spectacular form will follow for the Suns ahead of the 2024-25 season with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal along his side.