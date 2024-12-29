Kevin Durant Sounds Off After Another Frustrating Loss
The Phoenix Suns again found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in their 109-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors over the weekend.
Without Devin Booker, Kevin Durant has been Phoenix's top scoring option, which has commanded a hefty mix of respect and attention from opposing teams.
"Greatest combination of size and skill the league has ever seen," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Durant during his pre-game press conference.
Durant led the Suns with 31 points, his 11th 30 burger of the year, but turned the ball over eight times, tying a season high.
“I’m playing against the whole team every time I touch the ball. I mean, I’m trying to make something happen late on the clock. Sometimes four or five seconds left on the clock, what do you think a team is gonna do when I get the ball with four seconds left in the game?" said Durant in the locker room following the game.
"They’re all sent out to try and stop so I’m trying to make something happen. I know a team is gonna double me, and trap me, and try and take me out of the game, I’m not trying to give into that. I wanna try and go put points on the board and be aggressive for my team, so sometimes late on the clock I’ve got to play through two or three people to try and get something up, we had nothing going that possession. So that's why I feel a lot of my turnovers came from trying to make something happen, and I’m gonna have more turnovers to make something happen.
"I’ll probably make more shots and make more passes, I’m just learning and getting better, trying to be more effective. The whole team is trying to stop me from scoring all game, you know what I’m saying, so especially in the fourth quarter it’s gonna ramp up a little bit more. I’m trying to figure out the best way to stay engaged and not give into that stuff and be aggressive, still take my shots but there’s gonna be times where I don’t see a guy who gets his hand on the ball. A guy running behind me and I don’t see him.
"I’m trying to be aggressive through all of that, and I’m not gonna let a couple turnovers take away my aggressiveness because my team needs me to score the ball, especially right now with the circumstances we’re in.”
Phoenix is back in action on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.