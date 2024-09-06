Suns' Kevin Durant Takes Shot at Cowboys
PHOENIX -- With the Olympics largely in the rearview mirror comes the NBA season rapidly approaching - and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is continuing to make the rounds in the form of various media appearances.
This morning Durant took to FanDuel personality Kay Adams' morning show "Up & Adams" to discuss a variety of topics - particularly football, as the NFL season has just begun.
Adams asked Durant a particularly enticing question regarding what NFL team he would eliminate if he had the power to.
"Cowboys easily... I just don't like em... and I think it's because a lot of people from where I'm from in D.C. have become Cowboys fans," Durant chimed in.
This would make sense, as Durant has been a self-avowed lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, along with showing love in the past for the local Arizona Cardinals.
It was interesting that he didn't display any distaste for the other Commanders' rivals in the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants - but it feels commonplace to dislike Dallas-based squads these days - especially among Phoenix fans.
The Commanders don't face the Cowboys until November 24, so it will be a bit of a wait for Durant to see his squad get an upset opportunity over the only team he dislikes in the league.
Durant also announced a partnership between FanDuel and his media company, Boardroom. He is set to make weekly appearances on the very show in which he appeared today.
As he continues to receive good PR off the court, he has a chance to shift the narrative on the court beginning on October 6, when the Suns begin preseason play against the Los Angeles Lakers.