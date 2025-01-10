Suns Legend Criticizes 'Too Nice' Devin Booker
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley believes current franchise star Devin Booker needs a bit of dog to his game.
The Suns are nowhere near where many in Phoenix hoped they'd be at this point in the season. There's hope trading for Jimmy Butler could save a sinking ship, though there's still several roadblocks ahead.
Appearing on Arizona Sports' Bickley and Marotta, Barkley offered the following on Booker, and why the Suns just might be interested in bringing Butler on:
“I said to you guys last year, maybe Devin could be that guy,” Barkley said. “I think he’s too nice of a guy, also. He doesn’t hold other guys accountable. I think that’s why they really want to get Jimmy Butler. ‘Cause Jimmy’s not going to have any of this stuff going on here.”
Barkley then offered more on the ever-changing dynamic between Butler, Beal and the Suns/Heat.
“I don’t like the way Jimmy’s handled this entire situation. And he’s messing with the wrong guy,” Barkley said (h/t Arizona Sports). “Pat Riley let Dwyane Wade go. The thing that bothers me about Jimmy, is Jimmy is making $50 million this year and next year, so the Miami Heat have been great to him. You just saw this same thing play out with (Mavericks veteran) Klay Thompson. The Warriors are like, ‘Yeah, we thank you for everything, but we’re not to pay an old guy a max contract.’
“I’m not sure why Jimmy’s mad. … The notion (the Heat) have to extend him and pay him another $50-60 million when he’s going to be past his prime, that’s crazy. He’s not handled this the right way. But the caveat to this thing, man, Bradley Beal, if he doesn’t agree to this trade, there’s not a damn thing the Suns can do.”