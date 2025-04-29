REPORT: Suns Legend to Join NBA Broadcast Team
PHOENIX -- A Phoenix Suns legend is making a triumphant return to the NBA world - particularly in the media sphere.
It has been reported today by NBA Marc Stein that two-time MVP Steve Nash will be part of Amazon Prime's NBA coverage in the 2025-26 season - in the follow up to joining LeBron James' podcast in recent weeks.
"Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash is expanding his scope as a basketball broadcaster. And Nash, in the process, will become teammates again with a very close friend — fellow Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki — for the first time in more than 20 years," said Stein.
"The Stein Linehas learned that Nash is joining Amazon Prime's NBA coverage team starting next season when Prime launches Year 1 of its NBA coverage as part of an 11-year, $20 billion deal to join ESPN and NBC and NBA broadcast rightsholders."
Nash will join - as mentioned previously - his former Dallas Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki along with Taylor Rooks and former All-Star Blake Griffin.
The NBA legend will be much more prevalent in the world of basketball once again, as Prime's deal with the NBA encompasses exclusive rights to 66 regular season contests, the NBA Cup, a special presentation Black Friday game annually, and Conference Finals broadcasts on a rotational basis.
This move likely quells any speculation that the former Brooklyn Nets head coach has any interest in returning to coaching in the near future - Nash had previously been mentioned as a possible 'sleeper' candidate to take over for the Suns.
Best of luck to Nash in his new endeavor.