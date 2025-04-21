Report: Suns Likely to Shake-Up Front Office
PHOENIX -- The resounding theme over the last week for the Phoenix Suns has been an emphasis on a singular word: change.
Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reported earlier today that one facet of the changes that are in store for the Suns is that of the front office - at least the addition of more help.
Per Rankin:
"Sources have informed The Arizona Republic the Suns likely will look to add someone to the front office to work on basketball personnel decisions."
While nothing was said pertaining to the futures of CEO Josh Bartelstein or general manager James Jones, it can be presumed that the two are still skating on thin ice as the off-season progresses.
Bartelstein was reportedly instrumental in facilitating both the Bradley Beal trade and the Deandre Ayton for Jusuf Nurkic swap - both have become wildly unpopular moves less than two years later.
As for the timeline for when the new voice will be brought in - Rankin reported that the hire will be made in the coming weeks ahead of the seismic coaching hire that is on the horizon.
"Sources say decisions regarding the front office will be made before the Suns hire a head coach, a timeline that falls in line with what Ishbia said during the news conference."
Former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers and recently fired New Orleans Pelicans lead executive David Griffin are two names that have surfaced as possible additions that Mat Ishbia can make - although Jones arguably holds a stronger track record when it comes to blending roster construction and talent evaluation together.
If the Suns are to shake the front office up, it makes more sense to target up-and-comers to fill a role in the front office, much like how the head coaching search is shaping up to look like.